Canady 'Kenny' Boyd -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Canady “Kenny” Boyd, 58, of St George, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Brown & Son Funeral Home. 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, St. George (843-563-4332).

