Campenella Caldwell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Campenella Caldwell, 67, of 799 Nance St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. Pastor Elaine Ray is officiating.

Mr. Caldwell passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Pernell Caldwell, 799 Nance St., Orangeburg, between the hours of noon and 8 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

