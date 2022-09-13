Campenella Caldwell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Campenella Caldwell, 67, of 799 Nance St., Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Pernell Caldwell, 799 Nance St., Orangeburg, between the hours of noon and 8 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

