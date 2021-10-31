Camellia 'Cam' Price Spires -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Camellia "Cam" Price Spires, 67, of St. Matthews, passed away Oct. 29, 2021. She was the wife of Lonnie Raymond Spires Sr.

Visitation will be held at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, on Monday, Nov. 1st, from 6 to 8 p.m. Other times the family will receive friends at 139 Firetower Lane, St. Matthews.

Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868