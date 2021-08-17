Calvin Spigner -- Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Funeral services for Mr. Calvin Spigner, 62, of Jacksonville, Florida, and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Minister Ronnie Busby officiating. Interment in Fort Jackson National Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Mr. Spigner passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at University of Florida Medical Center, Jacksonville.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his sister, Ms. Byllie Spigner, 133 Podar Road, Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

