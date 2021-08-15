Calvin Spigner -- Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mr. Calvin Spigner, 62, of Jacksonville, Fla., and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at University of Florida Medical Center, Jacksonville.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence of his sister, Ms. Byllie Spigner, 133 Podar Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

