Calvin Oneal Brown Jr. -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- The funeral for Mr. Calvin Oneal Brown Jr. , of 44 Chestnut Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Shrub Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Blackville.
Calvin Oneal Brown Jr. was born on Feb. 7, 1950, in Barnwell to the late Calvin Brown Sr. and Mae Brown. He departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Columbia, following a brief illness.
He was a member of Shrub Branch Missionary Baptist Church. There he found spiritual enrichment and guidance.
Calvin was employed at Dixie Narco in Williston for over 30 years. He was very actively involved in recreational sports for many years and was known as “Coach” to many in the baseball and football community.
Calvin was married to Rosa Lee Daniels Brown for 48 loving years. From that union they were blessed with two children and a granddaughter they raised as their own, Nikiria Brown, and a grandson, Davon Donaldson.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jessie Faust, Mary Anderson and a brother, Arnold Anderson.
Calvin leaves to cherish memories to his wife, Rosa Lee Brown Daniels; three sons, Terry Brown, Gregory Daniels, and Andrew (Rhonda) Brown, all of Blackville; three daughters, LaTarsa (Thomas) Williams of Columbia, LaTeasa (Corris) Jackson of Grand Forks, North Dakota and Aiyanna Brown of Williston; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing for the public will be held on Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
A mask must be worn to enter the funeral home and to attend the graveside services.
Friends may call his daughter, Latarsa Williams, at 803.422.8942. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.
