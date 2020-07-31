Calvin Oneal Brown Jr. -- Blackville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE -- The funeral for Mr. Calvin Oneal Brown Jr. , of 44 Chestnut Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Shrub Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Blackville.

Calvin Oneal Brown Jr. was born on Feb. 7, 1950, in Barnwell to the late Calvin Brown Sr. and Mae Brown. He departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Columbia, following a brief illness.

He was a member of Shrub Branch Missionary Baptist Church. There he found spiritual enrichment and guidance.

Calvin was employed at Dixie Narco in Williston for over 30 years. He was very actively involved in recreational sports for many years and was known as “Coach” to many in the baseball and football community.

Calvin was married to Rosa Lee Daniels Brown for 48 loving years. From that union they were blessed with two children and a granddaughter they raised as their own, Nikiria Brown, and a grandson, Davon Donaldson.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jessie Faust, Mary Anderson and a brother, Arnold Anderson.