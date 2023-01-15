Calvin Murph -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Calvin Murph will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Second Mount Beulah Baptist Church in St. Matthews.

The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Carson Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Masks must be worn at these services. Family and friends may call the residence of 1209 Great Circle Drive or Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews.