ST. MATTHEWS -- It is with deepest sympathy that we announce the passing of Calvin Murph of 1209 Great Circle Drive, St.Matthews.

Mr. Murph died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Regional Medical Center, Orangeurg.

The family is grateful for all acts of kindness expressed; however, they ask that there be no visitation at the home.

Funeral plans are pending and will be announced by Carson Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Friends may call at the funeral home.