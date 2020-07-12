Calvin Lorenzo Jackson -- Sumter

SUMTER -- Graveside services for Mr. Calvin Lorenzo Jackson, 66, of 1150 Twin Lake Drive, Sumter, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.
Mr. Jackson passed away Saturday, July 4, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Calvin Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.