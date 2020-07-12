Calvin Lorenzo Jackson -- Sumter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMTER -- Graveside services for Mr. Calvin Lorenzo Jackson, 66, of 1150 Twin Lake Drive, Sumter, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.

Mr. Jackson passed away Saturday, July 4, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

