WILLISTON -- The funeral for Calvin C. Holston, 82, of Williston, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Jordan Missionary Baptist Church in Williston. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Holston will be placed in the church one hour before the service.

Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence, 390 Skyland Farms Road, Williston, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to ww.dashsfh.com.

