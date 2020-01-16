{{featured_button_text}}

WILLISTON -- Mr. Calvin Holston, 82, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Laurel Baye Healthcare, Williston.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at 390 Skyland Farms Road, Williston, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

