ELLOREE -- Calvin Gilvert "Gil" Rush, 74, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023. Gil was born March 28, 1949, in Orangeburg, the son of Felix and Mildred Rush. He was a graduate of Elloree High School, a member of Elloree First Baptist Church, and was retired from the SC Highway Department in St. Matthews. Gil's delight during his lifetime was in his children and grandchildren. In his earlier years, he found joy in coaching and sharing his knowledge of baseball and football with the kids in the Elloree community.

Gil was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sara Kate Rush. He is survived by his two sons, Travis Denver Rush (Jenny) of St. Matthews and Thomas Russell "Rusty" Rush of Elloree; a daughter, Sara Kathryn "Ryn" Brown (Will Ard) of Elloree; a brother, Emory Rush of Providence; a sister, Karen Cuttino (Chuck) of Elloree; and four granchildren: Riley, Landon, and Bryce Brown and Lila Ard.

Graveside service will be held at Santee Baptist Cemetery, Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, Saturday, July 15, at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Todd Horton officiating. Friends will be greeted briefly after the service or they may visit at the home of his daughter at 318 Hampton Street, Elloree.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home is serving the family.