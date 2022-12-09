Calvin Edward Garrett -- Grovetown, Ga.

GROVETOWN, Ga. — Calvin Edward Garrett, 84, of Grovetown, was called home to his loving Savior on Dec. 6, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Calvin was born in Pickens, to Melvin Aaron Garrett and Elizabeth Patterson Garrett on March 25, 1938. His family moved to Orangeburg, when he was young, and that is where he considered his hometown to be.

He married Jimmie Ruth Sheppard on Oct. 5, 1963, in Augusta, Georgia. Calvin proudly served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. He retired from Overhead Door of Augusta in 2010, after working alongside his brother-in-law for over twenty years.

Calvin was a faithful member to Abilene Baptist West Campus where he attended church.

Calvin held many titles. He was a humble husband, a guiding father, a kind-hearted Pop, and so much more to everyone around him.

He cherished time with his family and made them his top priority. He had a close relationship with his siblings and enjoyed spending quality time with them. His life was a walking testament to what it means to have true faith in God. In his final weeks, he repeatedly said, “The most important thing is God.”

Calvin was a hard-working man. He enjoyed maintaining a beautiful yard. Besides his passion for hard work, he loved to treat his wife and show her how much he loved her. He never complained and always treated others with genuine kindness.

Then came along “his girls,” being his six granddaughters and one great-granddaughter whom he showed unconditional love to and set an example of what to look for in a man.

Calvin touched many lives around him with kindness, integrity, and his love for God.

Calvin is preceded in death by his brothers, Aaron (Joyce) Garrett, Harry Garrett, Doug Garrett, and Stephen Garrett and his Mother-in-Law, Mary Sheppard, and his beloved Niece, Amy Sheppard Murphey.

Calvin is survived by his loving wife, Jimmie Sheppard Garrett, of 59 years, his sons, Michael (Nancy) Garrett, Steven (Dana) Garrett, his beautiful granddaughters, Abbie (Greg) Baumann, Laura Garrett, Amber Garrett, Erin Garrett, Keri Garrett, and Kali Garrett, his adored great-granddaughter, Harper Anne Williams, his devoted sisters, Carol (Reggie) Croft, and Nancy (Tommy) Nivens, his sister-in-law, Judy (Gerald) Williams, his brother-in-law, Jack (Susan) Sheppard.

In addition, he was loved by his many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be the following: Jack Sheppard, Billy Sheppard, Tommy Garrett, Richard Croft, Tommy Sheppard, and Lee Nivens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Platt’s Funeral Home, 337 North Belair Rd. in Evans, Georgia.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 o’clock on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at West Acres Baptist Church, 555 Gibbs Rd. in Evans, Georgia. Rev. Larry Harmon and Rev. Malone Morris will be officiating.

Calvin’s family wishes to show appreciation to South East Hospice nurses, Robyn and Vicki, for all of their kindness and help.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: South Eastern Fire Fighters Burn Foundation, Inc. 3614 J. Dewey Gray Circle, Bldg. C Augusta, Georgia 30909 or Augusta Rescue Mission 526 Walker St. Augusta, Georgia 30901.

Please visit www.plattsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.