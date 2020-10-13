 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calvin E. Furtick -- Neeses
0 comments

Calvin E. Furtick -- Neeses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEESES -- Calvin E. Furtick, 44, of Neeses, passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at Miller County Nursing Home, Colquitt, Georgia.

Services will be announced at a later time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News