WILLISTON -- Funeral services for Mr. Calvin C. Holston, 82, will be held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Jordan Missionary Baptist Church in Williston. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Mr. Holston will be placed in the church one hour before the service.
Calvin C. Holston was born on March 20, 1937, in Snelling. He is the son of the late Calvin Holston and Susie Miller Holston of Williston.
At an early age, he accepted Christ and joined Jordan Missionary Baptist Church in Williston, where he faithfully served for more than 70 years.
He was a graduate of Kelly Edwards High School, Williston.
He was employed as a Supervisor with Crane Company-Dixie Narco Inc. of Williston. He also spent over 60 years of his life pursuing his passion of farming.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Lee Holston; sister, Catherine Holston Jenkins; daughter Susie Holston; sons, Derrick Holston and Jeremiah Holston.
He leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Wendell Holston of Wagener, Alvin Holston of Sumter, John Holston of Barnwell; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence, 390 Skyland Farms Road, Williston, and at the funeral home.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.