Calvin Brown -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Calvin Brown, 70, of 44 Chestnut Lane, transitioned on July 25, 2020, at Providence Hospital.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call his daughter, Latarsha Williams, at 803-422-892.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

