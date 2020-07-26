Calvin Brown -- Blackville
Calvin Brown -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Calvin Brown, 70, of 44 Chestnut Lane, transitioned on July 25, 2020, at Providence Hospital.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call his daughter, Latarsha Williams, at 803-422-892.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

