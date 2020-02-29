Caldwell Kenley Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Caldwell Kenley Jr. 83, of 196 Taylor St., St. Matthews, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the ContinueCare Hospital At Prisma Health Baptist, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence from 3 until 9 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

