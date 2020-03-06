Caldwell Kenley Jr. -- St. Matthews
Caldwell Kenley Jr. -- St. Matthews

Caldwell Kenley Jr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Caldwell Kenley Jr. will be held at noon Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Matthews K-8 School, 135 Saints Ave., St. Matthews, with the Rev. Thurmond Merchinson officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Kenley will be at the school one prior to the service.

Visitation will be held from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, with the Masonic Service at 6 p.m.

Mr. Kenley passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Friends may call at the residence, 196 Taylor St., St. Matthews, from 3 to 9 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

