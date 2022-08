NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Cal Lewis Martin, 64, of North. will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in St. Mark United Methodist Church West Cemetery in North.

Mr. Martin passed away Thursday, Aug. 18.

The viewing will be from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his mother, Lillie Martin, 234 Alma Drive, North.

Friends may also call the funeral home.