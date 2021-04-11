 Skip to main content
Cal D. Seymore -- Ehrhardt
EHRHARDT -- Cal D. Seymore, 67, of Grant Road, died April 7, 2021, at the Hampton County Hospital.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at noon in the Zion Pentecostal Rescue Ministry Church Cemetery, Ehrhardt.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services

