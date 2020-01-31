FLORIDA -- Funeral service for Byron Taylor of Florida, formerly of Harleyville, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Lovely Hill Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. Williams officiating. Burial will be held in Willie Moorer Cemetery, Harleyville.
