FLORIDA -- Funeral service for Byron Taylor of Florida, formerly of Harleyville, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Lovely Hill Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. Williams officiating. Burial will be held in Willie Moorer Cemetery, Harleyville.

Friends may call at Stevens Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Byron Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

