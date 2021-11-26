 Skip to main content
Byron Jerome Raysor -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Byron Jerome Raysor, 61, of 295 Brookdale Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call the residence of his sister, Lisa Raysor, 295 Brookdale Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

