Byron Brown -- Patterson, N.J.

PATTERSON, N.J. -- Mr. Byron Brown, 67, the father of Karen "Pam" Stokes of Elloree, passed away on April 9, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Patterson. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Byron Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.