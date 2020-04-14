Byron Brown -- Patterson, N.J.
0 comments

Byron Brown -- Patterson, N.J.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PATTERSON, N.J. -- Mr. Byron Brown, 67, the father of Karen "Pam" Stokes of Elloree, passed away on April 9, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Patterson. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Byron Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News