ORANGEBURG -- Byron B. James, 41, of 3795 Charleston Highway, died Sept. 22, 2022, at Roper Hospital.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Cedar Grove AME Church. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Viewing will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

