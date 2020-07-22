Byron Anthony Gilliard -- Bamberg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BAMBERG -- Byron Anthony Gilliard, 32, of 737 Clear Pond Road, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, as a result of an auto accident.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to COVID-19 precautions.