Byron Anthony Gilliard

BAMBERG -- Byron Anthony Gilliard, 32, of 737 Clear Pond Road, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, as a result of an auto accident.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

