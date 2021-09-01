Burdette "BC" Scott -- Orangeburg

Funeral services for the late Burdette “BC” Scott of Orangeburg will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home Chapel in Hemingway. The service will be officiated by Pastor Stanley Rivers of William Chapel AME Church in Orangeburg, SC.

On Thursday morning, August 26, 2021, in Full Triumphant of Faith, following a brief illness, God sent His Angels for our beloved Burdette Caesar Scott while he was at Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Reverend Bishop Caesar Scott and Mrs. Linnie Margaret Scott.

Burdette Caesar Scott, affectionately known as “B.C.,” was born on August 9, 1958 in Orangeburg to Reverend John A. Scott and Mrs. Ruth Gadson Scott. B.C. was the third of three boys. His parents were faithful disciples of Jesus the Christ. It was at the time before his mother’s death that B.C. informed her, not to worry, because he had accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.