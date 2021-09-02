Burdette ‘B.C.’ Scott -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for the late Burdette “B.C.” Scott of Orangeburg wase held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in the Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home chapel. The service was officiated by Pastor Stanley Rivers of Williams Chapel AME Church in Orangeburg.

On Thursday morning, Aug. 26, in Full Triumphant of Faith, following a brief illness, God sent His angels for our beloved Burdette Caesar Scott while he was at Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, the Rev. Bishop Caesar Scott and Mrs. Linnie Margaret Scott.

Burdette Caesar Scott, affectionately known as “B.C.,” was born Aug. 9, 1958, in Orangeburg, to the Rev. John A. Scott and Mrs. Ruth Gadson Scott. B.C. was the third of three boys. His parents were faithful disciples of Jesus the Christ. It was at the time before his mother's death that B.C. informed her, not to worry, because he had accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.