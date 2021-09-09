 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryant O’Neal Johnson -- Columbia
0 comments

Bryant O’Neal Johnson -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Bryant O'Neal Johnson, 45, of 3562 Lakeland Drive, Columbia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at TRMC in Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call the residence of Janette Johnson, 109 Herlong Ave., St. Matthews, from 4 to 7 p.m. and/or Carson's Funeral Home. Please wear a face mask upon visitation.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News