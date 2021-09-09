Bryant O’Neal Johnson -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Bryant O'Neal Johnson, 45, of 3562 Lakeland Drive, Columbia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at TRMC in Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call the residence of Janette Johnson, 109 Herlong Ave., St. Matthews, from 4 to 7 p.m. and/or Carson's Funeral Home. Please wear a face mask upon visitation.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.