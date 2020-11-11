 Skip to main content
Bryant Haigler -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Bryant Haigler, 52, of 3930 Cardinal St., Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

