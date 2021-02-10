Bryan Steven Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Bryan Steven Davis, 55, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Bryan was born on Nov. 20, 1965, in Norfolk, Va., the son of the late Wade A. Davis and Blanch Boltin Davis. He was predeceased by his father; grandson, Brysan Ferguson; brothers, Michael Davis, Wade Davis Jr.; and a sister, Robin Edmonds.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Peggy Rutland Davis; daughters, Alicia Ferguson (Ryan), Tabitha Ackerman, Jennifer Seegers (“Bobo”); seven grandchildren, Makenzie, Presley, Skylynn, Logan, Loree, Lacee, Bradley; mother, Blanch B. Davis; brothers, Aaron Davis (Angie), Chris Davis; sister, Diana Waltz (Robert); fur babies, Uno, Pig and P.P.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

