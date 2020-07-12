Bryan Delk -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- A graveside funeral service for Bryan Kendall Delk, 50, of Branchville, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, in Hilda First Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Carter officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. Bryan passed away on Wednesday, July 1.
Bryan was born on March 20, 1970, in Charleston, to George Allen and LaWanda Huggins Delk. Bryan farmed for Steve McAlhany for the past 30 years where he made many friends who are also passionate about farming. He was a die-hard Clemson Tigers fan. Over the years, he has enjoyed dog hunting and turkey hunting with his children at Rose Hill Hunting Club, Buckhead Hunting Club and with the Brown family where he made many great friends. Bryan enjoyed watching his children play sports and the many friends made through Branchville sports, Titans baseball and Klay Katz baseball.
In addition to his parents of Hilda, survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Allyson Still Delk of the home; a daughter, Megan (William) Wright of Cope; his sons, Jacob, Bryce and Johnathon Delk of Branchville; grandsons, Wyatt and Winston Wright; a brother, Stacey (Amanda) Delk; his father and mother-in-law, Larry and Jennifer Still; a sister-in-law, Renee (Don) Smith; a brother-in-law, Michael Still; “Old Woman”, Evelyn Forshey; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to thank family, friends and the community for the outpouring love, prayers and words of encouragement during this difficult time.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family. Please visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.