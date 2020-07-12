Bryan Delk -- Branchville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE -- A graveside funeral service for Bryan Kendall Delk, 50, of Branchville, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, in Hilda First Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Carter officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. Bryan passed away on Wednesday, July 1.

Bryan was born on March 20, 1970, in Charleston, to George Allen and LaWanda Huggins Delk. Bryan farmed for Steve McAlhany for the past 30 years where he made many friends who are also passionate about farming. He was a die-hard Clemson Tigers fan. Over the years, he has enjoyed dog hunting and turkey hunting with his children at Rose Hill Hunting Club, Buckhead Hunting Club and with the Brown family where he made many great friends. Bryan enjoyed watching his children play sports and the many friends made through Branchville sports, Titans baseball and Klay Katz baseball.

In addition to his parents of Hilda, survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Allyson Still Delk of the home; a daughter, Megan (William) Wright of Cope; his sons, Jacob, Bryce and Johnathon Delk of Branchville; grandsons, Wyatt and Winston Wright; a brother, Stacey (Amanda) Delk; his father and mother-in-law, Larry and Jennifer Still; a sister-in-law, Renee (Don) Smith; a brother-in-law, Michael Still; “Old Woman”, Evelyn Forshey; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.