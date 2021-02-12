Bryan Anthony 'Ant Man' Ryant -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Bryan Anthony "Ant Man" Ryant, 47, of 2897 Throne Drive, died Feb. 7, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Faith Love Rest Cemetery, Cope.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

