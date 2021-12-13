 Skip to main content
Bruce T. McMorris -- Orangeburg

Bruce T. McMorris

ORANGEBURG -- Bruce T. McMorris, 51, of 135 Savant St., died Dec. 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Oak Brook Memorial Park, Greenwood.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

