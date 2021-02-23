Bruce ‘Pops’ Ward Lucas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Bruce “Pops” Ward Lucas, 85, of 896 Willington Drive, died Feb. 20, 2021, at Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

You may contact his son and daughter-in-law, the Rev. Barry A. (Mary) Fogle Sr., at 803-534-4453. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.