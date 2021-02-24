Bruce 'Pops' Ward Lucas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Bruce “Pops” Ward Lucas, 85, of 896 Willington Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Barnwell.
Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Mr. Lucas died Saturday, Feb. 20, at Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. You may contact his son and daughter-in-law, the Rev. Barry A. (Mary) Fogle Sr., at 803-534-4453. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
