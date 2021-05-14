Bruce Gardner Kidder -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Bruce Gardner Kidder, 84, of widower of Judith Yeckley Kidder, died April 29, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord, Massachusetts, with honors provided by the Concord Fire Department, of which he was a former member.
Mr. Kidder was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Aug. 10, 1936.
He was the son of the late William Sturdavant Gardner Kidder and the late Ora Whitehouse Kidder. He was a retired firefighter and a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Kidder was a member of the Concord Fireman's Relief Association.
Mr. Kidder was the last member of his family. He leaves no survivors.
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving Mr. Kidder.
