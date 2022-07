NORTH -- Mr. Bruce "Benyard" Hook, 65, of North, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is receiving limited visitors at the residence. Please wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.