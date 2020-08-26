Brookie Rabon Robbs -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Mrs. Brookie Rabon Robbs, 89, of Elloree, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Cameron Baptist Church, 5335 Cameron Road, Cameron.
Mrs. Robbs was born in Horry County on Sept. 15, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Waylon Rabon and the late Ethel Blackburn Rabon. She was a member of Elloree Baptist Church and attended Cameron Baptist Church. She was retired from BellSouth after 36 years. Mrs. Robbs was predeceased by her husband, John Henry Robbs; brother, Delmas William Rabon; and a sister, Bernice Rabon Gunter.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, John L. Robbs (Melanie) of St. Matthews; daughter and son-in-law, Susie Robbs Quinn (Michael) of Blythewood; brother, Brooks Rabon and his wife Frankie of Goose Creek; sister, Pat Brown and her husband, Keith of Simpsonville; brother-in-law, Frank Gunter of Lexington; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Elloree Baptist Church, P.O. Box 387 Elloree, SC 29047; to Cameron Baptist Church, 5335 Cameron Road, Cameron, SC 29030; or to Grove Park Hospice, 1353 Grove Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to all of the Grove Park Hospice caregivers and the longtime neighborhood friends who made Mrs. Robbs' last months, weeks and days more peaceful and comfortable.
