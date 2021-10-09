Broadus F. Sowell -- Vero Beach, Fla.

He was born in Chesterfield, to David and Jesse Sowell. He graduated from Chesterfield High School in 1944 and joined the Army Air Corps Enlisted Reserve in October that year. He was called to active duty September 1945. After military service, he attended North Georgia College, graduating in 1952. He attended the Medical College of South Carolina where he met, Patricia “Pat” Bozard. They were married in Orangeburg and were blessed to have 65 years together. Broadus practiced medicine in South Carolina and Virginia before returning to medical school for a residency in Internal Medicine and Cardiology. In 1970, Broadus and Pat moved from Charleston to Vero Beach where they became active at First Baptist Church. In addition to his medical practice, He enjoyed reading, fishing, and gardening. Broadus was preceded in death by Pat, his parents, his brother, Jesse Sowell, and sister, Eulalia Cranford, and infant son, David.