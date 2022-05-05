Britteny Nichelle Govan -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Funeral Services for Ms. Britteny Nichelle Govan, 32, of 3755 Rowesville Road, Rowesville, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Celia A. Glover will be officiating.

Ms. Govan passed away on Wednesday, April 27, at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

Friends may call at the residence of her mother, Mrs. Mary Simmons Young, 3755 Rowesville Road, Rowesville, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and please wear a mask when visiting the residence. A mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

