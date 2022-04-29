 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Britteny N. Govan -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Ms. Britteny N. Govan, 32, of 3755 Rowesville Road, Rowesville, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center, Columbia

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call the residence of her mother, Mrs. Mary Simmons Young, 3755 Rowesville Road, Rowesville, or at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and please wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

