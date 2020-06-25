Brinda Crawford Adams -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside funeral services for Brinda Crawford Adams, 53, of 105 Pampus Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, in Honey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

She died Friday, June 19, at her residence.

Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the service.

Friends may call at the residence. We ask that when visiting the family, funeral home and services, everyone follow all COVID-19 precautions.

