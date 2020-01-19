{{featured_button_text}}
Brian Sherard Craft

ORANGEBURG – Memorial services for Mr. Brian Sherard Craft, 45, of 1085 Rodney Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Donald E. Greene Jr.

There will be no public viewing.

He died Sunday, Jan. 12.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

