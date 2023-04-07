NORWAY -- The funeral service for Mr. Brian Robinson, 60, of Houston, Texas, and formerly of Norway, will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Norway. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Robinson passed away, Sunday, March 19, 2023.

The viewing will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his mother, Ann Robinson, 8894 Savannah Highway, Norway.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.