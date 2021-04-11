Brian N. Glover -- Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Mr. Brian N. Glover, 54, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and formerly of Orangeburg, departed this life on Monday, April 5, 2021.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg. The service will be live-streamed via Facebook at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home Facebook page.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

There will not be any public viewing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the college fund of his sons, Brian N. Glover II and Brice Glover, 169 LaSalle Ave., Hampton, VA 23661.

Friends may visit at the residence of his brother, Christopher (Ayanna) Glover of 591 Cook Road, Orangeburg, from 5 to 7 p.m. daily.

Please follow COVID-19 guidelines and wear your mask when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.