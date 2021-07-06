Brian Matthew McNeill -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Brian Matthew McNeill, 55, of Orangeburg, passed away July 2, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 260 John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

