Brian Matthew McNeill -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Brian Matthew McNeill, 55, of Orangeburg, passed away July 2, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 260 John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868/

