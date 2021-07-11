Brian Marion Robinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Brian Marion Robinson, 38, of 339 Hughes St., Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call the residence of his aunt, Cynthia Cleckley Moore, 1120 Fall St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com