Brian Marion Robinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Brian Marion Robinson, 38, of 339 Hughes St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. The Rev. Johnny Evans is officiating.
Mr. Robinson passed away on Friday, July 9, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16.
Friends may call the residence of his aunt, Cynthia Cleckley Moore, 1120 Fall St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.