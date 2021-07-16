 Skip to main content
Brian Marion Robinson -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Brian Marion Robinson, 38, of 339 Hughes St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. The Rev. Johnny Evans is officiating.

Mr. Robinson passed away on Friday, July 9, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16.

Friends may call the residence of his aunt, Cynthia Cleckley Moore, 1120 Fall St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

