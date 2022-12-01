Brian Dash Phelps -- Littleton, Volo.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Mr. Brian Dash Phelps, age 49 of Littleton, Colorado, son of the late Ernest Phelps and Vernell Dash Phelps, was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina

He attended Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, where he graduated in 1991. He immediately joined the United States Air Force, where he served this country for eight years. Brian was called home to glory Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

Preceding him in death were his father, Ernest Phelps, and brother, Ross P. Phelps.

He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Vernell Dash Phelps of Orangeburg; two brothers, Ernest R. Phelps of Orangeburg and Travis Phelps of Spring, Texas. Survivors also include one sister, Alicia (Antoine) Phelps-Flood of Chesapeake, Virginia.